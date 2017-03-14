Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Brooklyn

The Thunder looks to extend its winning streak on Tuesday night in Brooklyn when it takes on the Nets inside of the Barclay Center. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee made the trip out to the Bronx and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Almost finished here, OKC up 15 with 2:29 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Huge crowd reaction for Russ, everybody knew he was one rebound away, very cool to hear on the road. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Vic for 3, OKC up 105-93 with 5:34 left in game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Thunder 91 Nets 83 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Of course Randy Foye has three 3's for the Nets #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Pulling away? OKC up 87-78, the Nets are playing like they have nothing to lose, a dangerous opponent for any team. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Russ needs one more for triple-double No. 33, 20 points, 9 rebounds, 13 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Russ is one rebound away from triple-double No. 33 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Thunder 62 Nets 62 half, OKC led by as many as 10 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Hey, Russ has a double-double in the first half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Russ with 10 assists, make that 11 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Thunder 32 Nets 32 after one, Brooklyn loves the 3-ball, 4/5 behind the arc. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 15, 2017

Both teams are shooting over 70 percent, OKC up 29-25, plenty of Thunder in the crowd tonight, especially when Russ scores. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

Roberson sits with three fouls, time for Abrines to step up #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

The duo connects for an alley-oop that puts OKC up 10-5 https://t.co/MogD6PFute — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 14, 2017

Russ to Taj seems to be working just fine in Brooklyn.#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

I would say the arena is half full, not bad considering the weather outside. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

Outside Barclays Center, the wind is killer #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/0drVnvTUtX — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

Donovan: Gibson will start against Nets #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

Taj is moving well at shootaround, that's a good sign #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017

Waiting on my uber ride, on my way to Thunder practice at Barclays #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/j0MiiIusBM — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 14, 2017