Crews Douse Small House Fire In SE OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews have successfully doused a small house fire on the southeast side of the metro.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 6400 block of S. Kelley Ave., near SE 62nd St., just the west of Interstate 35. The fire was located at the back of the home.

Once on scene crews reported that the homeowner was already outside, attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose. 

Fire crews worked quickly and were cable to get the fire under control. A preliminary damage estimate is not available at this time.

