Fallin Names Former Gov. Keating to OU Board Of Regents - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fallin Names Former Gov. Keating to OU Board Of Regents

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating. Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating has been appointed to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Keating's appointment on Tuesday to the seven-member governing body of OU, Cameron University in Lawton and Rogers State University in Claremore.

Keating will serve a seven-year term and replaces outgoing Regent Max Weitzenhoffer. Keating still must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Keating was a two-term Republican governor who served from 1995 to 2003, then worked in Washington for more than a decade as the president and chief executive of the American Council of Life Insurers and as head of the American Bankers Association.

Keating is a senior partner in the international law firm Holland & Knight and lives with his wife Cathy in Oklahoma City.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.