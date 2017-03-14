Road Grader Driver Injured In Collision With Train In Grady County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a road grader driver was injured when he failed to yield to a train Tuesday morning in Grady County.

Richard F. Smith, 61, of Amber was driving a 2015 Caterpillar C943 road grader on County Road 1260 1/10th mile east of US 81 when he failed to yield to a freight train driven by Richard E. Spindor, 58, of Saginaw, Texas, authorities said. Smith was taken via helicopter to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was in fair condition with head injuries, troopers said.

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.