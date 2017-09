One person is dead after what police are calling a robbery gone wrong near SW 89th and Walker last night.

The victim, a 16-year-old male from Shawnee, was held up at gunpoint at the Brookwood Village Apartments just after 11 p.m. The victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was being robbed in the parking lot when he was shot.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.