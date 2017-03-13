Tecumseh Fire Crews Use New UTV To Fight Wildfires

Fire crews in Tecumseh are now armed with a new tool to help them reach wildfires.

The Polaris UTV, donated by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, is equipped with 100 feet of hose and a 75 gallon tank.

It's small and tough enough to go where the fire engines won't, or, like what happened last Wednesday, get stuck if they try.

That afternoon, first responders fought a 15 acre fire near Highway 9 and Coker Road. R.A. Trice said he watched it burn from his front porch.

After three brush pumpers got stuck in the wet ground, Tecumseh fire Chief Aaron Williams said the game-changing vehicle helped crews get a handle on the flames.

“We used it for one entire side for one flank of the fire,” Williams said. “It’s a lifesaver because normally our guys would be on foot with hand tools and leaf blowers.”

Williams said the new vehicle will do more than help fire crews protect their 53 square miles of land. They'll use it for other rescues and on medical standby at high school football games.

Williams said his team is very grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and franchisee Jim Costello of the Norman location.

Norman police, Moore police and Guthrie Fire/EMS are among the other Oklahoma agencies getting donations through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grants.