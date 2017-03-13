Popular Chef To Open New Restaurants In Deep Deuce - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Popular Chef To Open New Restaurants In Deep Deuce

Posted: Updated:
A trio of new restaurants will soon be moving into Deep Deuce at 4th Street and Walnut. A trio of new restaurants will soon be moving into Deep Deuce at 4th Street and Walnut.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A trio of new restaurants will soon be moving into Deep Deuce at 4th Street and Walnut.  

Chef Andrew Black, who was known for his role in re-opening the historic downtown Skirvin Hotel 10 years ago, plans to open La Baguette Express, Meatball House and More, and Grey Sweater Restaurant and Lounge. 

All three will be housed in the same building that currently also houses phase two of The Maywood Apartments.  

Black said two of the eateries will be patterned after two of his other restaurants in Norman, but the menus at 4th and Walnut will be more extensive.  

He says the menu at La Baguette Express will be like “a coffee shop on steroids.”

“You can get cured sliced meats by the pound, cheeses, lots of desserts, lots of pastries, soups, salads, just quick things to go,” he said.  

Black said he and his business partner Rudy Khouri plan to have all three businesses up and running by the end of this year.

“Before the year is out. Before the year is out. You know with these things I tell you, you know it doesn’t matter how much you nail it down, the date, it will never happen on that day,” he said. “Stay tuned, right?”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.