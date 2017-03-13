Man Shot By Norman Police Charged - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Shot By Norman Police Charged

By LeighAnne Manwarren
Mug shot of Marc Watson taken June 2015. Mug shot of Marc Watson taken June 2015.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A man shot by Norman police in February has been charged, police reported Monday.

Marc David Watson, 37, was charged with attempted burglary in the first-degree, second degree burglary, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of burglary tools. 

Watson was shot by an officer on Feb. 20 in the 1100 block of W. Main Street. Watson suffered one gunshot wound to the face.

Watson was shot by Norman master police officer Joshua Hard.

On March 7, an internal review determined Hard's use of force was within the department policy and state law, police said.

In a letter dated March 9, the district attorney's office determined Hard's use of force was justified and appropriate under the law after reviewing investigative reports, videos, witness statements and other documents, police said.

Hard has been released from administrative duty. 

Watson was booked March 6 into the Cleveland County jail.

