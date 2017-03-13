Mother Of Murdered Lexington Man Pleads For Justice

Nathan Scoggins lived in Lexington, but on Feb. 26, 2016 he was visiting his mother in Longtown, Okla. His mother had just returned from taking her grandson, Nathan’s son, to school to find Nathan shot in the head.

A mother walks into her home and finds her son shot to death on the floor. Now more than a year later, investigators still haven't arrested anyone.

The OSBI says it believes this is a case that can be solved, investigators are just looking for that missing piece.

“Every time I close my eyes that’s what I see, my dead son on the floor,” said Nathan’s mother, Melanie Scoggins. “I’ll never be the same.”

Melanie says at the time she was asked to keep the murder on the down-low for the sake of the investigation. But now she says it's time to speak up.

“I know there are people who know the details, they’ve got to come forward. It’s been 381 days today since it happened,” said Melanie.

The OSBI has been heading up the investigation.

“We have collected a lot of information. We have collected a lot of evidence at the crime scene and tested it,” said Jessica Brown, with OSBI.

But Brown says they do need a just a few more pieces of the puzzle that someone out there can likely provide.

“We are at a point where we think we can get there to where we can be,” said Brown. “But we’re not exactly there yet.”

And until there is an arrest, Melanie says she won't ever get some peace.

“My grandson won’t play in the front yard by himself. I have to go with him. Because whoever did this is still walking around free.”

If you have any information contact OSBI 800-522-8017.