Bicycle Versus Vehicle Crash In NW OKC Turns Out Minor

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash reportedly involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on the northwest side of the metro turned out to be very minor.

First responders were called out to the crash near NW 80th St. and N. Western Ave. around 4:30 p.m.

The bicyclist did not appear to have suffered any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

