Temperatures To Drop To About 30 Degrees Overnight

With just a few passing clouds and a light northeast wind, temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures should recover into the upper 50s with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph. The wind will finally shift to the south on Wednesday but highs will stay in the upper 50s.
Temperatures warm into the 70s by Thursday.
