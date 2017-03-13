Thunder Looks To End Road Woes In Brooklyn

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their newest uniform, a solid navy alternate to their revamped originals.More >>
Oklahoma City point guard and NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will present, along with the organization Layups2Standup, the Why Not Comedy Show on October 13 at the Tower Theatre to benefit the YWCA of Oklahoma City.More >>
This is the third football season Lexington High School is honoring fallen teammate Nick Faught.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>
