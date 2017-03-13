OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping Tom Charges - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping Tom Charges

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police say a man has been arrested on peeping tom charges.

Eduardo Solis-Lopez, 36, was looking in apartment windows at a complex in the 7100 block of South Santa Fe. Ave., according to authorities.  The victim told officers that Solis-Lopez was looking into her bedroom where she was getting dressed.

The victim also said she recognized the car Solis-Lopez was driving and said she had seen it on multiple occasions near her car, which has been recently broken into, according to investigators. The victim told officers that her car was recently broken into and while nothing was stolen she believed that some clothing inside the car had been moved.

A man at the apartment complex said he had seen Solis-Lopez standing on an air conditioner unit to see in a window and appeared to be trying to see through the cracks in the blinds, according to police.

Solis-Lopez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.  

