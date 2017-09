The OSBI has announced a $5,000 reward offer for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the November 11, 2016, death of 53-year-old Jimmy Barrett.

Barrett was found on the floor of his home in McCurtain County, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Barrett was last seen alive leaving his job in Idabel at night on November 8, 2016.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at 580-286-3331.