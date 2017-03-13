10-Year-Old Boy Killed In LeFlore County ATV Accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

10-Year-Old Boy Killed In LeFlore County ATV Accident

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
LeFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 10-year-old boy has died after an ATV accident in LeFlore County on Sunday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say, the boy died from his injuries at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

According to authorities, the 10-year-old boy was driving a 2015 Polaris Ace ATV westbound on CR 290th Road in Poteau when he struck a second ATV, a 2016 Honda Pioneer ATV driven by a 14-year-old boy. The 14-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were all not injured in the crash, investigators said.

The ATV driven by the 10-year-old boy rolled over in the crash and he was partially ejected and pinned under the ATV until he was freed by the 15-year-old passenger of the other ATV, according to troopers.

None of the children were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, according to the accident report. 

