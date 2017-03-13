Police: 33-Year-Old OKC Man Arrested In Stabbing Death

A 33-year-old Oklahoma City man has been arrested in a man’s stabbing death, according to police.

Brandon Maddox was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the March 9, homicide of Roger Lee Mariel, 24, of Oklahoma City, officers said.

According to police reports, Mariel was found stabbed in the 1400 block of Southwest 21st St. about 11:38 p.m. and taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Maddox was picked up in the 2100 block of South Kentucky Pl. and transported to the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit where he was interviewed and subsequently booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Mariel’s murder was the 14th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.