Texas Family To Deliver Relief To NW OK Wildfire Victims

Help is on the way to wildfire victims from an organization from South of the Red River donating hay and other supplies to ranchers and farmers.

Pearl, Texas is a small town just west of Waco, but the residents there are helping out in a big way. Organized by the McCabe family, over 20 tons of feed and nearly one thousand bales of hay are set to be delivered to Beaver County tomorrow. At least seven semi-trucks have also been donated to help deliver the supplies.

The couple also did something similar for wildfire victims in Texas but now they're moving north. The couple is still taking donations. Two local feed stores in Texas are selling the feed cheaper than usual to help.

The couple will be taking donations until 3 p.m. today. You can call and purchase feed at cost from two stores in Texas, which will then be donated.

- The Ranch, Gatesville, Texas, 254-404-2220

- Coryell Feed, Gatesville, Texas 254-865-6315

The Harper County Extension Office, which is organizing hay donations for farmers and ranchers in NW OK, says their best estimate at this point, is that 20,000 bales of hay have been donated so far. That estimate is as of 9:30 a.m. Monday and a large amount of donations are expected to be on their way.

The hay will have to feed the livestock for an extended period of time, so even more donations are needed. Finding transports for the hay has been the biggest challenge. Many people want to donate hay, but more people are needed to transport it. Fencing supplies are also needed. It costs between $8,000-$10,000 to fence one mile of land.