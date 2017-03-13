Man Killed In Wrong Way Collision On I-35 In Norman ID'd

A 43-year-old Norman man was killed early Monday morning in a wrong way accident on I-35.

According to Oklahoma High Patrol troopers, Robert C. Norris, 33, of Del City was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Norris then collided head-on with Paul S. Campbell who was driving his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on I-35.

Authorities say Campbell, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norris had been drinking, troopers said, and was not injured in the collision.

Northbound I-35 has reopened to traffic. Norris was charged with second-degree murder.