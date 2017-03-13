Man Killed In Wrong Way Collision On I-35 In Norman ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Killed In Wrong Way Collision On I-35 In Norman ID'd

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A 43-year-old Norman man was killed early Monday morning in a wrong way accident on I-35.

According to Oklahoma High Patrol troopers, Robert C. Norris, 33, of Del City was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Norris then collided head-on with Paul S. Campbell who was driving his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on I-35.

Authorities say Campbell, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norris had been drinking, troopers said, and was not injured in the collision.

Northbound I-35 has reopened to traffic. Norris was charged with second-degree murder.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
