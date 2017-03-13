Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 12, 2017

This week on the Blitz, John Holcomb and Lee Benson talk Cowboys and March Madness, Thunder basketball, and college football pro days.

- The Cowboys will travel to Indianapolis to face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday morning at 11:15 a.m.

- Looking ahead to the Thunder's playoff chances.

- Recapping the Sooners' pro day.

- Recapping the Cowboys' pro day.

- Tulsa begins spring practice and hosts pro day.

- A look at Michigan, the Cowboys' opening round opponent of the NCAA tournament.

- The NCAA tournament returns to Tulsa for the opening weekend.

- Play The Percentages