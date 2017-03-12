Earthquake, 3.1, Recorded In Grant County

Residents in Grant County were rattled by a small earthquake near Medford, Okla., Sunday afternoon.

The 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:56 p.m., three miles west northwest of the town of Medford, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.