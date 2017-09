A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car on the southwest side of the metro, Saturday afternoon.

It happened Saturday, just before 1 p.m., near SW 48th St. and S. May Ave. (Texoma Dr.)

Originally reported as a hit-and-run crash, Oklahoma City Police tell News 9 the driver did in fact stay at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The male victim, who still has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.