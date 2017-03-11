High School Basketball Championship Roundup - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

High School Basketball Championship Roundup

Here's a look at the High School basketball championship games that are being played on Saturday. Tune in tonight at 10 for highlights from a busy day of hoops. 

Boys

6A II: Edmond North 78 - Tulsa Washington 53

5A: Tulsa Memorial 73 - Claremore 46

4A: Kingfisher 45 - Fort Gibson 33

3A: Douglass 62 - Star Spencer 56

2A: Latta 48 -  Christian Heritage 36

Girls

6A: Choctaw 52 - Deer Creek 36

5A: Ardmore 44 - Tulsa East Central 51

4A: Harrah 54 - For Gibson 47

3A: Sequoyah Tahlequah 67 - Comanche 40

2A: Christian Heritage 43 - Dale 34

