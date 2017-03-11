High School Basketball Championship Roundup

Here's a look at the High School basketball championship games that are being played on Saturday. Tune in tonight at 10 for highlights from a busy day of hoops.

Boys

6A II: Edmond North 78 - Tulsa Washington 53

5A: Tulsa Memorial 73 - Claremore 46

4A: Kingfisher 45 - Fort Gibson 33

One session down at the Big House, one to go. Three more State champions will be crowned tonight. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/W3aLKnyy8L — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

3A: Douglass 62 - Star Spencer 56

.@OKCPS had a pair of teams in the 3A boys' basketball state championship game today. Douglass topped Star-Spencer 62-56. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/Awv8Pqgb5V — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

2A: Latta 48 - Christian Heritage 36

After huge upsets in the quarters and semis, the @CHACrusaders 2A state tournament run finally ended today in the championship. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/FNavkyGnqv — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

Girls

6A: Choctaw 52 - Deer Creek 36

Choctaw wins their first state title since 1995, 52-36 the final. Ana Llanusa leads the way with 26 points. @News9Sport — Brian Mueller (@BMuellerNews9) March 11, 2017

5A: Ardmore 44 - Tulsa East Central 51

4A: Harrah 54 - For Gibson 47

Here's a look at the Harrah girls' basketball team winning the program's first state championship since 1998. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/SutJb4mclk — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

The Harrah Lady Panthers are the Class 4A State Champions. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/wS06FlVsvm — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

3A: Sequoyah Tahlequah 67 - Comanche 40

2A: Christian Heritage 43 - Dale 34