Shots were fired outside a church in NE Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

According to OKC Police, officers responded to the call in the 3500 block of N. Kelley just after 12:50 p.m.

Police said there was a funeral in progress at the church at this location. The shots were fired outside the building. No one was injured.

Police believe it was a gang-related shooting. At this time, a description of the suspect has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.