Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Utah

In an early afternoon game, the Thunder is back in action at home against the Utah Jazz at 2 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 112 Jazz 104 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Utah has the ball with 1:22 left, OKC up 8 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

OKC can't shake the Jazz, the Thunder is up 103-94 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

OKC is shooting over 55 percent, only 8 turnovers #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Thunder 91 Jazz 76 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Taj is back on the bench #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Taj heading back to the locker room #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Russ records triple-double No. 32, that sure didn't take long #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Russ tips in at buzzer, Thunder 62 Jazz 48 Half, Russ 13 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, Oladipo-17 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Russ is 3 assists and 3 rebounds way from triple-double number 32#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Utah loving the pass too much on that last possession, ends up as a turnover. OKC up 42-27 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Thunder 29 Jazz 23 after one, Russ-6 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

Russ with 5 quick assists, OKC up 11-10 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

A great crowd at the Peake, outstanding when you factor in the Title games in Tulsa and OKC today #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/aZrFf2eAv7 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017

No Gobert or Favors, time to pound them inside. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 11, 2017