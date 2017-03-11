Scattered Showers, Wind, Cold Temperatures On Tap For Saturday

Saturday we're paying for those warmer temps with highs only in the 40’s and 50’s, and wind chills in the 30’s and 40’s.

But, good news! Silver lining! Rain! After the crazy fires we've had, this rain is very welcome. Rain chances will be highest north of I-40 Saturday morning and shift to and south of I-40 Saturday afternoon and evening.

It's not out of the question to see a few very small storms, but don’t expect strong or severe storms. Keep the coat and umbrella handy if you're heading out!

Rainfall totals won't amount to anything drought-busting, but we'll take everything we can get!