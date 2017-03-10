Red Dirt Diaries: Parents Ask For Birthday Cards For Their Son

A Noble family with a special needs child knows the power of a greeting card.

A Noble family with a special needs child knows the power of a greeting card.

The parents of Kayden Chaffin are not asking for donations, but birthday cards for their son.

Kayden suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA and needs a breathing machine.

Six weeks after his birth, his family was given the diagnosis.

“They said go home and love him, he probably won't see his first birthday,” said his mom Amanda Chaffin about what doctors told her.

“This is my child, I’m going to do whatever I need to do to make sure he's comfortable and living a good life,” said Chaffin.

While Kayden was staying at the hospital years ago during the holidays, his family put out a Facebook message for people to send their son Christmas cards.

This past December, Kayden received 1,800 cards. Many were from familiar faces, like every member of the OU Sooners football team.

“He loved it,” said Chaffin.

The family is now hoping people will send their son birthday cards. On April 22, Kayden turns 4 years old.

Mom admits at 4 years old, Kayden doesn’t quite understand all the mail. But his parents say it gives them hope, and makes them feel not so alone in caring for their son.

“They are an inspiration,” said Chaffin.

Kayden is learning a use a device that allows him to speak with his eyes.

Chaffin said he’ll start Pre-K in August.

The parents think the cards are good way of bringing attention to SMA.

“To see someone say ‘I have a child with SMA, or had a child with SMA, I know what you are doing through,’ It means a lot,” said Chaffin.

The family asks that you send your birthday cards for Kayden to: P.O. Box 244 Noble, OK 73068.