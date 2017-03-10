Large Brawl Causes Chaos At Penn Square Mall

Police say a large fight in the food court at Penn Square Mall prompted chaos and evacuations, Friday evening.

Authorities tell News 9 that the situation started as a brawl in the food court. Some patrons were asked to evacuate and others have been asked to shelter in place.

Just got to penn square mall. Evacuations are underway but media has been booted off property. @NEWS9 — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) March 11, 2017

Despite early reports, no shots were fired, but officers are investigating a taser was deployed.

Police said four people are now in custody. One of them with a felony warrant already out for his arrest. The three others were booked for disorderly conduct.

