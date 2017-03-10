Michael Vance Accomplice Appears In Court

Three people are accused of helping dangerous fugitive Michael Vance.

Vance was shot and killed during a crazy gun battle with authorities back in October after a week-long manhunt. And now, one accomplice has agreed to be a witness for the prosecution.

Reginald Moore, April Harden and Danny Roach were all scheduled for their preliminary hearing Friday, March 10, 2017. But Roach waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and so did April Harden.

Harden and several others testified at Reginald Moore's court hearing about their encounters with Vance.

Harden had nothing to say as she was led into the courtroom to testify against Reginald Moore, who was the only one to agree to hear the evidence prosecutors have collected against him.

Several law enforcement officers also came to testify, including Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander, who was shot by Vance during a traffic stop.

Vance was accused of killing two relatives, carjacking two others, and shooting at officers in Wellston during his October crime spree. He was finally shot and killed by an OHP trooper during a fiery gun battle caught on OHP cameras.

Harden testified that she agreed to be a witness so that she could hopefully receive a lesser sentence. She said though she did not know Vance well, he had been to her home before since he worked with her husband. Vance came to her home the day he got in a shootout with Wellston officers and got shot in the arm.

Harden testified she helped put gauze on the wound and said there was a lot of blood. She also testified Reginald Moore came over and that Vance convinced Moore to sell him one of his weapons.

Harden admitted she failed to call authorities even after she learned Vance was a wanted man, and tearfully said it was a mistake.

DA David Prater said Moore had some charges amended based on Friday's testimony. He is no longer being charged with an accessory to murder charge (that charge stays for both Harden and Roach). But Moore is now being charged with two counts of an accessory after the fact to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Prater said Friday’s testimony revealed that Moore did not know that Vance had killed his relatives when he agreed to sell him a gun, but that he did know that Vance had shot at two Wellston officers.