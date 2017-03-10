Fayetteville Police Release Dashcam Footage Of Mayfield Public Intox Arrest

The Fayetteville Police Department released two separate dashcam videos showing the public intoxication arrest of OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The video confirms a police report issued by FPD, which stated that on Feb 25, an officer was flagged down just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West and Dickson St., to take an assault and battery report.

That officer said the party who flagged him down was yelling at a man, later identified as 21-year-old Baker Mayfield. When the officer tried to get Mayfield to stop and talk, he said, Mayfield claimed he was trying to break up a fight before he arrived.

According to the officer, Mayfield began “yelling profanities and was causing a scene”, as he was trying to talk with the party involved in the fight. The officer said Mayfield's speech was slurred, he had trouble walking and he smelled of alcohol.

When the officer commanded Mayfield to come over and speak with him again, he said, Mayfield began to walk away. The officer repeatedly told Mayfield to stop, and said that's when Mayfield took off in a sprint.

[WARNING: This video contains foul language. Viewer discretion advised.]

The officer caught up to Mayfield, tackled him, and tried to keep his arms locked behind his back, but Mayfield resisted, according to the officer.

Mayfield was arrested on four complaints including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. Mayfield issued an apology about the incident on Feb. 28.