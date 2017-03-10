Suspects Steal Motors, Sea-Doo From SW OKC Water Sports Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspects Steal Motors, Sea-Doo From SW OKC Water Sports Business

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Police are on the lookout for two men caught on surveillance camera making off with thousands of dollars' worth of equipment from a business in SW OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for two men caught on surveillance camera making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from a business in SW OKC.

According to police, the crooks have struck twice at Action Water Sports, located near SW 59th St. and S. Council Rd.

The first burglary occurred on Feb 28. Police say a man in a late 2000’s model Ford F-250 broke in and stole an assortment of batteries and equipment.

On March 1, police say the suspect returned, this time with an accomplice, cut through a lock and chain link fence. During this burglary, the suspects made off with two outboard motors, a personal watercraft and more assorted equipment.   

If you recognize the men in the footage, you are asked to call OKC Police Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave an online tip at www.okccrimetips.com

