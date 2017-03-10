Woman Suffered Serious Injuries When Vehicle Was Hit By Train, P - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Suffered Serious Injuries When Vehicle Was Hit By Train, Ponca City Police Say

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma -

Ponca City police have released the identity of the woman whose vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning.

Yvonne Adams, 20, was on the Albany Ave. railroad tracks about 7 a.m. when her car was struck by a southbound train, officers said. According to investigators, a northbound train was stopped on the tracks and the arms of the railroad crossing sign were down when Adams went around them.

Adams was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Alliance Medical Center with extensive injuries, officers said, and she was then flown by helicopter to OU Children’s Medical Center.

The South Avenue underpass and the Highland Avenue underpass remain open, police said. The crossing on Prospect is open as well.  Other railroad crossings in Ponca City will remain closed for several hours. 

Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the Ponca City Police Department along with the National Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the incident. 

