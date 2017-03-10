3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Covington, Friday

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Covington, Friday.

The 7:49 a.m. quake's epicenter was 4 miles east-southeast of Covington, 9 miles east of Douglas, 11 miles northeast of Marshall and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

