Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Federal Court

Two suspects in a multi-state theft ring, including well-known home builder Dennis Lee, entered their pleas Thursday in federal court.
Two suspects in a multi-state theft ring, including well-known home builder Dennis Lee, entered their pleas Thursday in federal court.

News 9 also learned the investigation has an Oklahoma City police officer sidelined.

Thursday night, Oklahoma City Police said one of their own is on administrative leave in connection with this investigation, but they are not releasing the name of that officer.

Known for delivering his company's tag line on TV, Richardson Homes Owner Dennis Lee didn’t say a word after leaving court Thursday afternoon. Lee pleaded not guilty to four felonies in connection with a multi-state theft ring.

According to an indictment from a federal grand jury, Lee is one of six people charged in connection with stealing, storing and then plotting to sell more than a $100,000 in stolen vehicles and equipment. 

Walking with Lee was Auston Slater, an alleged co-conspirator in the theft ring. He too pleaded not guilty.

The pair are the latest to appear in court.

Dakota Epperly,31, denied his involvement Wednesday, also entering a not guilty plea. His lawyer only said a few words after Wednesday's court appearance.

Expected to be in court Friday, 66-year-old David A. Aduddell, along with at least one more member of the alleged crime ring. 

A News 9 source close to the case said more indictments are likely. 

