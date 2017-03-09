Suspect In Wild High-Speed Chase Booked Into OK County Jail

Police say 34-year-old Remington Koehn was high on something when he carjacked a woman in Noble and then led troopers and police on a chase

Police say 34-year-old Remington Koehn was high on something when he carjacked a woman in Noble, and then led troopers and police on a chase that stretched across a shallow lake in Yukon.

The chase ended outside a home that sits across a cul-de-sac from Channing Bogle’s parents’ home next to Lake Overholser.

“I was in class and my friend called me and said are you watching the news,” she said.

Jim Gardner’s Sky News 9 tracked the chase for several miles.

“It’s crazy,” said Bogle.

News 9’s Steve Shaw also spoke with a woman who said Koehn almost hit her with her young children in the car.

Koehn was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday.