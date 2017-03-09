Suspect In Wild High-Speed Chase Booked Into OK County Jail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect In Wild High-Speed Chase Booked Into OK County Jail

Posted: Updated:
Police say 34-year-old Remington Koehn was high on something when he carjacked a woman in Noble and then led troopers and police on a chase Police say 34-year-old Remington Koehn was high on something when he carjacked a woman in Noble and then led troopers and police on a chase
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Police say 34-year-old Remington Koehn was high on something when he carjacked a woman in Noble, and then led troopers and police on a chase that stretched across a shallow lake in Yukon. 

The chase ended outside a home that sits across a cul-de-sac from Channing Bogle’s parents’ home next to Lake Overholser.

“I was in class and my friend called me and said are you watching the news,” she said. 

Jim Gardner’s Sky News 9 tracked the chase for several miles.

“It’s crazy,” said Bogle.

News 9’s Steve Shaw also spoke with a woman who said Koehn almost hit her with her young children in the car.

Koehn was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.