Neighbors Speak Out After OKC Firefighter Arrested On Child Porn, Drug Charges

It was a shock for neighbors in the 900 block of South Hoff in El Reno to learn what the couple living in one home are accused of.

“I never suspected anything,” said Sam McMahan.

Matthew Kockos, an Oklahoma City firefighter and his wife, Ashley Kockos, who police said is a hospital nurse, were allegedly growing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Investigators also said Matthew had 1,200-plus images of child pornography in his possession.

“My mom is out here with my daughter sometimes and I was like, ‘Child porn? That’s serious,’” said neighbor Viridiana Rodriguez.

“It just scares me that a guy like that … what he would think if he sees a kid,” she added.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office first tracked illegal downloads to the home and showed up to serve a search warrant last Friday. Once they got inside, they said drugs and lab equipment used to grow them were in plain sight.

Investigators said they also found troubling evidence on a cell phone about what Matthew allegedly did on the job.

“He sent a text message, that it appears he sent to his wife, that he had to go out to the parking lot while he was on duty and smoke marijuana and then go back in,” said Captain Adam Flowers with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

“If he’s doing that working on the fire department…to me he is risking his life and all his crew members’,” said McMahan.

Both are accused of cultivation of marijuana and mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to authorities. Matthew Kockos is also accused of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Both bonded out of the Canadian County Jail on Monday, Captain Flowers said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said Kockos is on administrative leave from his job as a corporal.

He's been with the department for more than four years.