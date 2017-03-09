Overturned Semi Trailer Snarls Traffic In NE OKC

A semi lost its trailer on a narrow city road on the northeast side of the metro, Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene near NE 122nd St. and N. Bryant Ave. The semi was headed eastbound on NE 122nd St. when its trailer tipped over for an unknown reason.

The truck driver was not injured. Some diesel fuel was spilled when the trailer tipped. Right now, authorities have traffic moving in one lane on 122nd St. while crews work the scene. Eventually traffic on the roadway will have to be shutdown completely, while crews get the trailer out of the ditch.

