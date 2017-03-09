Edmond Schools Write New Social Media Policy

For the first time, Edmond Public Schools is writing new guidelines that solely address appropriate social media behavior for teachers and students.

“What we are trying to do is make sure we train and educate our employees about setting clear boundaries with students,” said Edmond Public School Human Resources Director, Randy Decker.

The new policy will cover all social media platforms, including what to put on personal pages of teachers.

“If something from social media, from a student or employee, impacts the safety and security of students, we want to be able to address that issue,” said Decker.

OKC and Putnam City schools wrote or revised social media guidelines last year.

Edmond's policy doesn't prevent a teacher and student from being Facebook friends, but it is discouraged.

The Edmond School Board will have a final say on what goes into the new policy. It could be adopted during April’s Board of Education meeting.