OSU Football: Cowboys Going Through Spring Practices, Host Pro Day

By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State put the helmets, jerseys and shoulder pads back on and kicked off its spring practice this week. Mike Gundy’s team will practice for a few weeks and scrimmage on April 15th.

Highlighting the spring rosters are a couple position changes on the defensive side. Senior Ramon Richards has moved from cornerback to safety, although he’ll rotate in to help at corner if needed. Junior Kenneth Edison-McGruder has switched from safety to star linebacker and receiver Phillip Redwine-Bryant has made the move to safety.

"We used Ramon Richards at safety last year. We feel like he has good range and that he can make some plays from there," Mike Gundy said. "We used Kenneth Edison-McGruder at linebacker during the bowl game. He's developed a little bit and gotten a little bit thicker. He's at a position where he can cover the No. 2 receiver and support the run some. If we can develop him in that position, it should help our defense."

Some Cowboys have swapped jersey numbers as well. Notably, running back Justice Hill has changed from No. 27 to No. 5, receiver Dillon Stoner has given up No. 80 to become No. 17, linebacker Kevin Henry goes from No. 28 to No. 33, cornerback A.J. Green trades No. 22 for No. 4, defensive lineman Taaj Bakari swaps No. 98 for No. 90 and Redwine-Bryant reverses his No. 83 to become No. 38 in his new role as a defender.

Pro Day

The Cowboys held their annual Pro Day on Thursday giving 17 former players a chance to showcase themselves before scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams.

Combine participants Chris Carson, Vincent Taylor and Ashton Lampkin were joined by linebacker Devante Averette, linebacker Jordan Burton, running back Rennie Childs, kicker Ben Grogan, tight end Blake Jarwin, defensive tackle Motekiai Maile, fullback Keegan Metcalf, safety Derrick Moncrief, cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, offensive lineman Victor Salako, wide receiver Jhajuan Seales, safety Jordan Sterns, tight end Zac Veatch and offensive lineman Michael Wilson.

Among the highlights of the workout session, Seales ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, Jarwin put up 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press and Burton recorded a 130-inch broad jump plus a 40-inch vertical, both of which would have been the best marks among linebackers at the combine.

The NFL Draft will be April 27-29th.

    With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.

    The Sooners reaction to one of their greatest wins in program history was, well, impressive. With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season. 

    Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips, right, celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against South Alabama with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. OOklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips, right, celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against South Alabama with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. O

    On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players. 

    Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. 

