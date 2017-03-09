Cowboys Can't Break Iowa State Curse, Ousted From Big 12 Tourney - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Can't Break Iowa State Curse, Ousted From Big 12 Tourney

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
KANSAS CITY -

Oklahoma State takes an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament for the third year in a row, falling 92-83 to No. 23 Iowa State. It’s the third loss to the Cyclones this year.

Jawun Evans, making his Big 12 tourney debut, finished with 29 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 21 and seven rebounds for the Pokes.

Senior Monte Morris nearly missed a triple double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also added two steals, two blocks and didn’t commit a turnover in the second half.

The Cyclones had four other seniors finish in double figures. Deonte Burton had a 17-point, 10-rebound double double, Naz Mitrou-Long scored 14 and Matt Thomas and Darrell Bowie each added 13 points as Iowa State controlled the game and shot 53.6 percent from the field.

The Cowboys opened the game to an 8-4 start after Phil Forte made a pair of layups after ISU turnovers. OSU led 10-8 after a Jawun Evans layup with 15:38 left in the first half but then the Cyclones went on a 10-0 run to open the game up. The Cowboys trailed by 12 with 6:33 remaining in the half but Evans scored eight of his 29 in that span to help OSU close the gap to 39-36 at the half.

The Cyclones turned up the heat in the second half, hitting six of their first seven threes. Iowa State led by 15 late in the second half as OSU ineffectively tried to press. The Cowboys closed to within nine with a minute to go but ISU hit free throws to hold the lead and advance to the semis. The Cyclones await the winner of this afternoon’s Kansas-TCU matchup.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • SportsMore>>

  • Sooners Set High Expectations For Rest Of Season

    Sooners Set High Expectations For Rest Of Season

    With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season.

    The Sooners reaction to one of their greatest wins in program history was, well, impressive. With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season. 

    More >>

    The Sooners reaction to one of their greatest wins in program history was, well, impressive. With the victory not even 20 minutes old, Lincoln Riley told his team in the locker room it would be a disappointment if that game was the highlight of their season. 

    More >>

  • OSU Faces Tough Test In Pitt

    OSU Faces Tough Test In Pitt

    Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips, right, celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against South Alabama with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. OOklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips, right, celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against South Alabama with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. O

    On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players. 

    More >>

    On Friday, the Cowboys held South Alabama scoreless for more than 55 minutes and gave up only 175 total yards, and they did so without some key players. 

    More >>

  • OSU's Ammendola Earns Big 12 Special Teams Player Of The Week

    OSU's Ammendola Earns Big 12 Special Teams Player Of The Week

    Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.