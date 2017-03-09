Cowboys Can't Break Iowa State Curse, Ousted From Big 12 Tourney

Oklahoma State takes an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament for the third year in a row, falling 92-83 to No. 23 Iowa State. It’s the third loss to the Cyclones this year.

Jawun Evans, making his Big 12 tourney debut, finished with 29 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 21 and seven rebounds for the Pokes.

Senior Monte Morris nearly missed a triple double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also added two steals, two blocks and didn’t commit a turnover in the second half.

The Cyclones had four other seniors finish in double figures. Deonte Burton had a 17-point, 10-rebound double double, Naz Mitrou-Long scored 14 and Matt Thomas and Darrell Bowie each added 13 points as Iowa State controlled the game and shot 53.6 percent from the field.

The Cowboys opened the game to an 8-4 start after Phil Forte made a pair of layups after ISU turnovers. OSU led 10-8 after a Jawun Evans layup with 15:38 left in the first half but then the Cyclones went on a 10-0 run to open the game up. The Cowboys trailed by 12 with 6:33 remaining in the half but Evans scored eight of his 29 in that span to help OSU close the gap to 39-36 at the half.

The Cyclones turned up the heat in the second half, hitting six of their first seven threes. Iowa State led by 15 late in the second half as OSU ineffectively tried to press. The Cowboys closed to within nine with a minute to go but ISU hit free throws to hold the lead and advance to the semis. The Cyclones await the winner of this afternoon’s Kansas-TCU matchup.