OKC Police: Man Stole $100 Bill From Toddler's Hands

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say stole money from a toddler.

Officers say a mother and her toddler were shopping inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market near S Pennsylvania and Southwest 59th St. when the mother placed a $100 bill on a customer service counter. The toddler began playing with the bill when the suspect, who was later captured on surveillance video, ripped the cash out of the child’s hands, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect, who was a wearing a black sweatshirt, then joined two other men inside the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.