OKC Police: Man Stole $100 Bill From Toddler's Hands - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: Man Stole $100 Bill From Toddler's Hands

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say stole money from a toddler.

Officers say a mother and her toddler were shopping inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market near S Pennsylvania and Southwest 59th St. when the mother placed a $100 bill on a customer service counter. The toddler began playing with the bill when the suspect, who was later captured on surveillance video, ripped the cash out of the child’s hands, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect, who was a wearing a black sweatshirt, then joined two other men inside the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.