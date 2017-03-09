OKC Firefighter Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

An Oklahoma City firefighter has been arrested on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms, according to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Kockos, 28, is accused of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Authorities said an investigation into Kockos began after they learned child pornography was being downloaded at his El Reno home. Investigators presented evidence of the child pornography to a Canadian County judge who issued a search warrant of the Kockos’ residence.

Investigators said when they executed the search warrant they seized multiple items of child pornography and a large amount of illegal drugs.

Detectives on the scene said they summoned additional law enforcement officers to assist in collecting the drug evidence. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Deputies and an agent from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control said they assisted in the search and collection of the drugs and drug manufacturing evidence. Evidence was also seized that indicated Kockos had consumed illegal drugs while on duty as a full-time firefighter.

"Fire fighters are hero's to our citizens and to other first responders. I was told by my investigators there were text messages from Matthew that he went outside, while on duty at the fire station, to smoke marijuana. How selfish can this man be to put the lives of his coworkers and the public at risk for being high," said Chris West Canadian County Sheriff.

Matthew Kockos and his wife, Ashley Kockos, 24, both were arrested in connection with the cultivation of marijuana and mushrooms, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS (mushrooms). Matthew and Ashley Kockos were transported to the Canadian County Jail.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department released the following statement Thursday afternoon: