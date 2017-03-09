One Arrested After Social Media Threat Against Moore High School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Arrested After Social Media Threat Against Moore High School

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Cameron Alexander, 18, was arrested for allegedly making a threat against Moore High School. Cameron Alexander, 18, was arrested for allegedly making a threat against Moore High School.
MOORE, Oklahoma -

One suspect is in custody, accused of making a threat against Moore High School on social media.

Staff at the school became aware of the threat Thursday morning and notified police officers. According to an alert put out by the school, the threat was not specific, and did not mention any specific targets.

According to police, 18-year-old Cameron Alexander, a student at MHS, threatened to "shoot up the school" on a social media account. He was arrested at school, but did not have any weapons on him at the time. Investigators say Alexander admitted to making the threat. He has since been arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Jail.

School superintendent Robert Romines sent the following statement out regarding the situation:

