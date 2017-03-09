Oklahoma County Assessor Warns Of Door Knocker Scam - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma County Assessor Warns Of Door Knocker Scam

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Assessor's office announced a scam they were made a ware of recently.

They say a person will visit a home as a part of a random check to ask for the person's proof of the homeowner's exemption and a photo ID to verify property ownership.

The County Assessor's office says this in not authorized through their office. They're still not sure what the person's endgame is with this scam.

The Assessor reminds people nobody from his office will ever randomly knock on your door and ask you to prove your exemption and homeowner status. Homestead applications are received at their offices or in the mail. The office "DOES NOT knock on residential property owners doors to 'randomly check' if they have a Homestead Exemption filed."

They would also like to remind people the deadline to file for a homestead exemption is March 15.

All questions can be referred to the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office at 405-713-1236.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
