Oklahoma County Assessor Warns Of Door Knocker Scam

The Oklahoma County Assessor's office announced a scam they were made a ware of recently.

They say a person will visit a home as a part of a random check to ask for the person's proof of the homeowner's exemption and a photo ID to verify property ownership.

The County Assessor's office says this in not authorized through their office. They're still not sure what the person's endgame is with this scam.

The Assessor reminds people nobody from his office will ever randomly knock on your door and ask you to prove your exemption and homeowner status. Homestead applications are received at their offices or in the mail. The office "DOES NOT knock on residential property owners doors to 'randomly check' if they have a Homestead Exemption filed."

They would also like to remind people the deadline to file for a homestead exemption is March 15.

All questions can be referred to the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office at 405-713-1236.