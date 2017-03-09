Hot Spots Continue To Flare Up In NW OK Wildfire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hot Spots Continue To Flare Up In NW OK Wildfire

Posted: Updated:
WOODWARD, Okla. -

Crews from across the region continue to battle the wildfires in northwest Oklahoma and parts of Kansas and Texas.

Oklahoma Forestry Services passed along an update to News 9.

(W)e are still holding the same acreage as of yesterday for all 3 fires. Containment is still at 10% for the whole complex. We should have updated numbers this afternoon. Crews are still actively engaging in suppression hot spots and building containment line.

Right now it's mostly hot spots, crews continue to keep their guard up since these fires are so large. Additional resources have or are arriving and the Southern Area Red Type 1 Incident Management Team (Federal Team) will be transitioning in to provide support to local, county, and state resources.

