Join News 9 At The OKC Auto Show This Friday

Join News 9 at the OKC Auto Show this Friday, March 10th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Bennett Event Center located at State Fair Park.

Stop at the News 9 booth to meet some of your favorite anchors, reporters and meteorologists and receive News 9 giveaways. You can also sign up at the News 9 booth for a chance to win 9, $100 Visa gift cards.

This is the 100th anniversary of the OKC Auto show and this year’s event features a lot of different activities to celebrate the milestone. See the re-creation of the 1st auto show exhibit from 1917, test drive more than a dozen cars and trucks, see hundreds of new 2017 models, and check out the Hall of Fame Nascar exhibit.  

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 7-12 years old and free for kids 6 and under. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Friday, 10 am to 9pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday. More information is available at www.okcautoshow.org.

News 9 Meet & Greet Schedule:

10am – Noon – Lacie Lowry, Marty Logan, Justin Rudicel

Noon to 1pm – Jim Gardner, Dana Hertneky

1pm to 2:30pm – Robin Marsh

