Suspect In Elk City Stolen Car Pursuit Arrested In OKC

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man who stole a truck and trailer in Elk City was arrested near Plaza Mayor in Oklahoma City Thursday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The truck and trailer were stolen in order to also steal multiple all-terrain vehicles.

The suspect left Elk City headed for OKC, turning onto I-240 once he reached the metro. The suspect made his way turned north on I-35, exited onto SW 66th, and then got stuck on the side of the road.

He bailed and ran towards I-240 where he unsuccessfully tried to hijack a pair of cars and then just cross the road.

He was arrested there and taken to Oklahoma County jail.

OHP, Oklahoma County, Elk City Police, and OKC Police were all involved in the pursuit.

