Cleveland County Motorcycle Crash Lands Mustang Man In Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an early morning crash on I-44 near SW 89th.

Troopers say the biker was speeding on I-44 this morning and braked too suddenly. The motorcycle ran off the road and two victims flew off the bike.

45-year-old Gerald Shelton, of Mustang, was driving the motorcycle and 44-year-old Tammy Hendren, also of Mustang, was riding along as a passenger. Shelton flew nearly 11 feet away from the motorcycle, according to troopers on scene.

They say the cause of the crash was speeding.

Shelton was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Hendren was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

