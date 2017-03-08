Metro Home Builder Expected In Court On Theft Ring Indictment

Six Oklahomans have been indicted in multi-state property theft ring.

A metro home builder is expected in court today following an indictment in a multi-state theft ring.

Amanda Czermak, 35, Dakotah Henderson, 28, Dakota Epperly, 31, Dennis Lee, 44, and Auston Slater, 29, and 66-year-old David A. Aduddell were implicated Wednesday. The indictment is a culmination of a months-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

All stand accused in an organized scheme to steal more than $100,000 in stolen property including tractors, trailers, golf carts, ATVs, UTVs, and other farm equipment.

Lee, the owner of Richardson Homes, LLC., is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Dakota Epperly denied his involvement during his first court appearance. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

Epperly was ordered not to travel outside of the Western District of Oklahoma. The government also order him not to communicate with his alleged co-conspirators, victims in the case, or any employee of Richardson Homes.

Epperly's attorney Michael McBride did not reveal much about their defense saying only, " Mr. Epperly is looking forward to his day in court.”

Amanda Czermak pleaded guilty to conspiracy during her initial appearance. She admitted she served as a lookout while her alleged co-conspirator, Dakota Henderson, loaded the stolen property and brought it back to Richardson Homes.

"Let our family build your family's home" has become a well-known slogan for the high-end home building company, Richardson Homes.

Lee is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, aiding and abetting, possession of stolen property and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lee has a prior conviction for drug possession, records show.

The grand jury alleges Lee illegally possessed several firearms including rifles, pistols, and revolvers.

The indictments also indicate Lee allowed his co-conspirators to store the equipment stolen from Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska at one of his properties in South Oklahoma City.

The stolen items were then allegedly sold off.

The indictment indicates all but Aduddell, a known friend of Dennis Lee's, were conspiring through text messages to one another and to the potential buyers of the stolen items.

Lee hired prominent Oklahoma City defense attorney Scott Adams to represent him. Adams said he was reviewing the indictment for the first time Wednesday.

"Dennis Lee is a law-abiding guy," Adams said. "Right now, his number one concern is about his reputation and his company's reputation. He looks forward to clearing his name in the future."

Aduddell is expected to appear Friday. His attorney, Carl Hughes did not return News 9’s call in time for this report.

The remaining co-conspirators are also scheduled for appearances this week.