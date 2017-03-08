Family Mourns Loss Of Oklahoma Man Killed In Wildfire

Loved ones of the truck driver who died Monday in the wildfires North of Woodward, describe him as a “good family man”.

Corey Holt, 39, was a 1996 graduate of Enid High School, where he played football and basketball for “The Plainsmen”.

Holt was trying to back his semi-tractor trailer away from wildfire danger Monday afternoon when his rig jackknifed in the road. He was then overcome by the smoke.

Holt’s cousin Chuck Kearney said he was devoted to his 15-year-old son C.J.

“One thing about Corey is later in life that he really keened in on was, he was a family man,” said Kearney.

Holt’s parents live in Oklahoma City. Funeral services for Holt in Enid are pending.